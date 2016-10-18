Getty Image

It’s now or never time. Maybe you’re finally getting healthy, you have Brady back and you muscled through Golden Tate’s awfulness. Things could be looking up, or things could be looking way down for your fantasy team. That doesn’t mean you’re out. The waiver wire has options, there are some sweet matchups to be played, and now more than ever we have a clear picture of what’s going on in this first half of the fantasy season. It’s probably best to listen to the Red Dead Redemption soundtrack, bite down on a toothpick and head out into the dust where your fantasy fate awaits.

This week’s BYEs: Carolina, Dallas.

Start of the Week

DeMarco Murray: The Colts have been run over almost every week, and just had a defensive performance that allowed 178 total yards and 2 TDs to Lamar Miller. Demarco Murray is coming off one of his weakest performances of the season at 21 rushes for 65 yards and a TD (no catches for the first time this year), but the Titans are feeding him the ball. They will feed him the ball even more against the Colts, and those that play him will score points, glorious points.