Consensus Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 3 is upon us in the NFL and through two weeks, the wide receiver position continues to shine as one of the deepest and most talented in the league.

While the expected stars, like Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams and the like are doing what they do best, some others have thrown their hat in the ring early to be vaulted into that elite tier — at minimum into the fantasy football elite tier. Cooper Kupp has quickly become Matthew Stafford’s favorite target in L.A., while Tyler Lockett — not DK Metcalf — has become the No. 1 recipient of Russell Wilson bombs so far this season. Those changes are reflected in this week’s consensus wide receiver rankings, which average the Week 3 projections from ESPN, NFL, CBS, and FantasyPros.