Consensus Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection Wide Receiver Rankings

Week 3 is upon us in the NFL and through two weeks, the wide receiver position continues to shine as one of the deepest and most talented in the league.

While the expected stars, like Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams and the like are doing what they do best, some others have thrown their hat in the ring early to be vaulted into that elite tier — at minimum into the fantasy football elite tier. Cooper Kupp has quickly become Matthew Stafford’s favorite target in L.A., while Tyler Lockett — not DK Metcalf — has become the No. 1 recipient of Russell Wilson bombs so far this season. Those changes are reflected in this week’s consensus wide receiver rankings, which average the Week 3 projections from ESPN, NFL, CBS, and FantasyPros.

  1. Davante Adams
  2. Tyreek Hill
  3. Cooper Kupp
  4. DeAndre Hopkins
  5. Stefon Diggs
  6. Calvin Ridley
  7. Tyler Lockett
  8. CeeDee Lamb
  9. Amari Cooper
  10. Justin Jefferson
  11. DK Metcalf
  12. AJ Brown
  13. DJ Moore
  14. Keenan Allen
  15. Brandin Cooks
  16. Deebo Samuel
  17. Adam Thielen
  18. Chris Godwin
  19. Marquise Brown
  20. Courtland Sutton
  21. Terry McLaurin
  22. Tee Higgins
  23. Sterling Shepard
  24. Mike Evans
  25. Julio Jones
  26. Marvin Jones Jr
  27. Mike Williams
  28. Allen Robinson
  29. Robert Woods
  30. Diontae Johnson
  31. Ja’Marr Chase
  32. JuJu Smith-Schuster
  33. Chase Claypool
  34. Kenny Golladay
  35. Robby Anderson
  36. DeVonta Smith
  37. Michael Pittman Jr
  38. Tyler Boyd
  39. Odell Beckham Jr
  40. DJ Chark Jr
