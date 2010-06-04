Favre Encourages College Students to Gamble

06.04.10 8 years ago

This is older news, but fun news: The 2010 version of whether or not Brett Favre will return to the NFL beings in Biloxi, Mississippi; where Favre recently met with the Southern Mississippi University baseball team. Of course, Favre spoke to the team; he has so much wisdom to give. How else would they learn how to make homoerotic jean commercials? While fielding questions from the players, outfielder Justin Diliberto addressed the elephant in the room.

“Are you playing next season?” Diliberto said. Favre responded that if Southern Miss made it back to the College World Series, he would return to the Vikings. “I was a kid again watching y’all play in the College World Series,” Favre said. ”That was amazing. I don’t know — yet. . . . Let’s make a [fun] bet. If you guys go back to the College World Series this year — I will come back and play. How about that? You go back and I go back.” –PFT

That’s pretty bold of Brett to put the hopes of a franchise on the backs of a college baseball team. The team must be motivated, and probably went to practice with a renewed vigor; knowing that Favre’s career depends on their success. Expect Peter King to bring us lofty coverage of their season.

