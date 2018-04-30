Fedor Emelianenko Vs. Chael Sonnen Is The Perfect Freakshow Fight

Paramount

The Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix is in motion, with only one quarterfinal fight left in King Mo vs. Ryan Bader. Aside from the big boy collision Saturday night between Fedor and Frank Mir, the year-long event has mostly been filled with underwhelming fights. Chael Sonnen vs. Wanderlei Silva, years in the making, was lackluster, as was Matt Mitrione vs. Roy Nelson. Luckily, within the tournament format fascinating stories can and will play out, most notably in the form of Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor Emelianenko.

In the weird world of MMA, fights can typically be categorized into competitive fights and freakshows. Sometimes fight happen when certain fighters are in their primes while others are well past their best days, but it’s an absolute rarity to have a competitive freakshow. That’s what we’re getting with Chael Sonnen vs. Fedor. It’s perfect. Let me tell you why.

Chael Sonnen is going to do his Chael Sonnen gimmick of talking trash to everyone in his orbit. He’ll probably bring up Fedor’s recent interview with the FBI regarding Donald Trump’s connection to Affliction MMA through his “fixer” lawyer Michael Cohen. He may even bring up some of Putin’s atrocities. He’ll also just be plain old obnoxious.