Fedor Emelianenko Vs. Tito Ortiz Might Be In The Works Over At Bellator

#MMA
Contributing Writer
07.24.16

Getty Image

It’s a fight that has been whispered about for some time now and may finally come to fruition in Bellator, as Fedor Emelianenko and Tito Ortiz may be locking horns in the near future. The news comes from VK, and has been translated from Russian below, and states someone “close to the leadership of (Bellator)” revealed the promotion is working on getting the fight signed soon.

NOT OFFICIAL: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Tito Ortiz?

Many MMA fans worldwide are wondering who will be the next opponent of “The Last Emperor”.

According to one insider news MMA, close to the leadership of the promotion, who wished to remain anonymous, is currently working on the organization of the fight Fedor Emelianenko and Tito Ortiz.
The fight will be held in the heavyweight division and held in one of the tournaments Bellator

The fight, if it does happen, will apparently be a Heavyweight clash, a step up for Tito, who spent his career as a Light Heavyweight. Fedor’s last fight was a sloppy and controversial win over Fabio Maldonado at EFN 50. The fight was highly suspect among MMA fans and reporters, as Fedor’s friend served as head judge of World MMA Association, which presided over the fight.

That fight was aired, curiously enough, on UFC Fight Pass, which prompted rumors that Fedor was headed to UFC, maybe to fight Brock Lesnar, in the near future. But with the Ortiz rumor surfacing it seems that may be out the window after his poor showing against Maldonado.

(Via VK)

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA
TAGSBELLATORFEDOR EMELIANENKOMMAtito ortiz

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP