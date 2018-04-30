‘FIFA 18’ Will Feature A Special Content Update For The 2018 World Cup

04.30.18

Soccer fans are gearing up for the World Cup this summer. Thirty-two teams (not including the United States) will compete to lift the most prized trophy in the sport, as things will kick off on June 14 in Russia and run all the way through the middle of July. But for those who don’t want to wait until then to enjoy World Cup action, EA Sports is here to help them out.

EA Sports announced that a major update to FIFA 18 will become available on May 29. The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia update will be free to everyone with the game, and will give footy fans the chance to experience the World Cup through the game.

“The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia update lets players choose one of 32 qualified nations to live out their FIFA World Cup dream and write their own history from the group stage to the final in Moscow in Online Friendlies and Online Tournament modes. Dive into Custom Tournament mode to select any licensed national team in FIFA 18 to create a unique tournament draw with non-qualified nations, including Italy, Chile, USA, among others,” EA Sports said in a release. “Additionally, experience the authentic stadium atmospheres in a quick Kick-Off experience, either solo or with friends.”

