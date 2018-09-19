EA Sports

Back in June, EA Sports made sure the hype surrounding FIFA 19 would be unlike anything fans of the franchise had seen in years. That was because the company announced the addition of the UEFA Champions League (along with Europa League and Super Cup) in the latest chapter of the FIFA series, as EA Sports had finally gotten the license for the biggest club soccer tournament in the world.

EA Sports responded by making an absolutely gorgeous game mode for Champions League. Its small additions (new announcers in Derek Rae and Lee Dixon, special pre-match introductions, and more that you can read about here) make the game mode feel like it’s something special, even separate from what gamers have come to expect from FIFA. This is the same, albeit on a lesser scale, for Europa League matches and Super Cup matches.

But of course, when the match kicks off— whether it’s a regular old match or in one of the new UEFA modes — you’re still playing FIFA. It’s still an 11-on-11 experience that strives to determine who is better at virtual soccer: you or the computer (or a friend, or a teenager in Lyon who enjoys telling you that you’re trash as they maul you, 7-1). For years, EA Sports has left this part more or less alone, save for some small tweaks to the gameplay experience. For every overhaul to career mode or the instillation of a new game engine, actually *playing* FIFA hasn’t changed all that much.

The usual tweak to playing the game occurs via the Active Touch system, which gives you more control over what happens when a selected player’s body makes contact with the ball. Like every small tweak to playing the latest FIFA, the Active Touch system takes about three games for the user to get used to it — if you have ever played a FIFA game before, you know exactly what this is like.