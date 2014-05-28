Filmmaker And BASE Jumper Dean Potter Took His Dog On His Latest Leap

Well, this one certainly has the YouTube commenters in an uproar right now. Filmmaker Dean Potter’s latest effort is a short film entitled, When Dogs Fly, and it’s the story of his ambition to take his adorable dog, Whisper, with him on a BASE jump. In the trailer for When Dogs Fly, we get a brief look at Potter and his wife preparing Whisper with some more intermediate adventures, before the dog is eventually locked into his pack and sent flying into the foggy sky.
I’m going to be honest, as both a dog owner and someone who is stupidly afraid of heights, I almost had to cover my eyes on this one. Hell, my dog doesn’t even like it when I pick her up, but that’s mostly because she knows that means it’s bath time. That’s what she gets for being a stinky monkey. Who’s the stinky monkey? You are! Yes you are! Oh yeah, the trailer, check it out below.
What a jackass. Hope the dog gets pissed and bites his dick off
Dean Potter is an amazing climber and Whisper took one great leap for canine kind
Stoners think that voiceover was pretty whack.
Pretty cool. I was worried for the dog of course but dudevwouldnt make a movie where he killed his dog…… PETA would have him all day. However. I think it would be better for dog and human if the dog was straped to dudes chest. He could see it better and wouldnt have the dog affect the shoot. Either way …… pretty cool.
I bet the dog LOVED that. What? Fuck you you don’t know that dog. That dog was super happy.
My dog won’t even BASEjump off the couch! #dadjoke
Did he just slide down that rope to the second rock like he was sliding down a bannister? Fuck that.
There’s something about the way that guy talks that makes me hate him. It’s the smugness or self-righteousness. Everytime I hear his voice, I start to hate white people.
/is white.
Jesus, can that video be anymore melodramatic and pretentious? He took something that couldve been cool, and made it self-important and unwatchable.
I would not want the job of cleaning that backpack.