Finally, There’s Surveillance Footage Of Jameis Winston Shoplifting Crab Legs

Florida State’s Heisman Trophy winner and BCS Championship quarterback Jameis Winston’s dad wants the university to get him a handler to watch over him 24/7 to make sure that he stops doing stupid sh*t. In case you haven’t been keeping track, that handler would apparently be in charge of making sure that Winston doesn’t “forget” to pay for crab legs when he’s leaving a Tallahassee Publix, and also that he doesn’t end up as the accused party in a sexual assault case that will probably haunt him for the rest of his life, no matter how funny the officials at the press conference thought it was. Whether or not FSU is going to comply or simply remind Winston’s dad about that word – what is it again… oh yeah – “parenting” is unknown, but here’s a nice surveillance video that the Seminoles can at least make their prized QB study this offseason.

The security footage from the Publix that Winston forgot to pay has been released, and I have this terrible feeling that we’re going to be seeing this on First Take and PTI, among other shows, for at least the next week. It’s surveillance footage. It shows the dude casually walking out of a grocery store with some shellfish. I wish it was more exciting, but until someone edits a Jane’s Addiction song over it, I’m afraid it’s really nothing special.