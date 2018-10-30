Getty Image

So far this college football season, all of the rankings you’ve seen have been based on the Associated Press poll or the Coaches’ Poll. Neither of those matter all that much — they’re fun things to go off of as a point of reference for two months, but when it comes to who will be determined the national champions, they aren’t anything more than something fans can look at.

But on Tuesday night, we got the poll fans have been waiting for: the inaugural 2019 College Football Playoff poll. The poll was announced on ESPN, and to the surprise of no one (outside of maybe a few people in Clemson, South Carolina), the Alabama Crimson Tide sit at No. 1.

If the season ended today, the rest of the Playoff would be made up of No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 LSU, and No. 4 Notre Dame. But that almost certainly won’t be the case for reasons we’ll dive into shortly. But first, the poll: