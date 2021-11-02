On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee dropped its first ranking of the 25-best teams of America as things stand right now. In the least-stunning turn of events imaginable, the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs sit atop the rankings, as Kirby Smart’s team has largely steamrolled opponents en route to an 8-0 record and unanimous No. 1 rankings in the eyes of the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll.

If the Playoff started tomorrow, the Bulldogs would be joined by second-ranked Alabama, third-ranked Michigan State, and fourth-ranked Oregon, with Ohio State and Cincinnati sitting just on the outside looking in at fifth and sixth. Here’s the remainder of the top-25:

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Michigan State

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Cincinnati

7. Michigan

8. Oklahoma

9. Wake Forest

10. Notre Dame

11. Oklahoma State

12. Baylor

13. Auburn

14. Texas A+M

15. BYU

16. Ole Miss

17. Mississippi State

18. Kentucky

19. NC State

20. Minnesota

21. Wisconsin

22. Iowa

23. Fresno State

24. San Diego State

25. Pitt

While much of the top-4 will figure itself out — Georgia and Alabama will likely play in the SEC title game, Michigan State and Ohio State have a regular season matchup, and Oklahoma seems primed for a big move if it can win out with games against Baylor and Oklahoma State on the horizon — there were plenty of questions asked about these rankings. The biggest ones, at least with regards to the teams in prime Playoff position, involved Alabama at No. 2 despite a loss to Texas A+M and Cincinnati, which is undefeated and boasts a win over 10th-ranked Notre Dame, being on the outside looking in altogether.