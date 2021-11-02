On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff selection committee dropped its first ranking of the 25-best teams of America as things stand right now. In the least-stunning turn of events imaginable, the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs sit atop the rankings, as Kirby Smart’s team has largely steamrolled opponents en route to an 8-0 record and unanimous No. 1 rankings in the eyes of the AP Poll and the Coaches’ Poll.
If the Playoff started tomorrow, the Bulldogs would be joined by second-ranked Alabama, third-ranked Michigan State, and fourth-ranked Oregon, with Ohio State and Cincinnati sitting just on the outside looking in at fifth and sixth. Here’s the remainder of the top-25:
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Michigan State
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Cincinnati
7. Michigan
8. Oklahoma
9. Wake Forest
10. Notre Dame
11. Oklahoma State
12. Baylor
13. Auburn
14. Texas A+M
15. BYU
16. Ole Miss
17. Mississippi State
18. Kentucky
19. NC State
20. Minnesota
21. Wisconsin
22. Iowa
23. Fresno State
24. San Diego State
25. Pitt
While much of the top-4 will figure itself out — Georgia and Alabama will likely play in the SEC title game, Michigan State and Ohio State have a regular season matchup, and Oklahoma seems primed for a big move if it can win out with games against Baylor and Oklahoma State on the horizon — there were plenty of questions asked about these rankings. The biggest ones, at least with regards to the teams in prime Playoff position, involved Alabama at No. 2 despite a loss to Texas A+M and Cincinnati, which is undefeated and boasts a win over 10th-ranked Notre Dame, being on the outside looking in altogether.