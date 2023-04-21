jameson williams
Five NFL Players Were Suspended For Violating The League’s Gambling Policy

The NFL has announced that five players have received suspensions for violating the league’s gambling policy. Three of them, Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney and now-former Detroit Lions players CJ Moore and Quintez Cephus, will miss the entire year, while two more members of the Lions, Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill, are going to miss six games.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the players with indefinite suspensions put money on NFL games, which led to their longer suspensions. As for Williams and Berryhill, they allegedly put money on college games from somewhere “associated with their NFL team.”

In the aftermath of the news, Detroit announced that both Moore and Cephus were released. The reps for Williams put out a statement in an effort to clarify his suspension, saying that while he is apologetic for violating the league’s rules, his suspension is “due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed – and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club’s facility.”

Back in March of 2022, the NFL suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for at least a year due to a violation of the league’s gambling policy, with Ridley allegedly putting money on games when he was not with the team. He’s since been fully reinstated and is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

