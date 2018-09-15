Getty Image

Florida State visited Syracuse on Saturday afternoon in one of those matchups that remind you the Orange really are in the ACC. What a struggling Seminoles team ended up finding in Central New York, though, was a huge mess. This sometimes happens when teams visit Syracuse, where games take place in a cavernous dome named after a heating and cooling giant that actually lacks air conditioning.

A steamy Carrier Dome meant a loud, cramp-filled day for the players. Florida State really struggled with this, as quarterback Deondre Francois found little room to run or anyone to actually catch the football. Basically, Willie Taggert’s Seminoles had no hope on Saturday, which was evident in their 23-point loss.

As the Orange pitched a shutout, Florida State’s chosen hashtag for the season began to look more like a taunt than a way to inspire student-athletes. That slogan, #DoSomething, slowly became less motivational and more like a cry for help.