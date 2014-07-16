Floyd Mayweather Has No Idea Who Or What Ronda Rousey Is

Earlier this year, Dana White said that Floyd Mayweather would get “murdered” in a MMA fight against UFC competition. Then, in May, Dana specifically said that Floyd would get “badly hurt” by undefeated UFC women’s bantamweight champion, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.
Now, during an interview, Floyd revealed that he has no clue who Ronda Rousey is, initially mistaking the name for a man (Maybe he heard Ronald Rosey?). Is Floyd being a total jerk by pretending to not know who Rousey is, or is this legitimate ignorance? On one hand, he could be trying to downplay the people, Dana White included, that have been saying Ronda would trounce him in a mixed martial arts bout. On the other hand, despite White saying Ronda’s now the highest paid fighter in UFC history, I’m pretty sure Floyd would throw himself in front of a bus if he got paid per fight what Rousey does.
Oh, and also, can we please stop talking about what would happen if Floyd and Rousey fought and instead wonder what would happen if Floyd and Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin fought?
I don’t watch MMA and I know who Rousey is. Who is Floyd Maywetger, now?
probably the best boxer
He’s the greatest prizefighter in the history of sports.
He’s being an arrogant prick, per usual. I guarantee this guy has won money on her fights.
Let’s be realistic here, Floyd would knock Ronda into next year.
absolutely agree. (so would several flyweight fighters, like john dodson)
it wouldnt even be close. Its humorous that Dana White would say that in a pathetic grab for publicity.
I have to agree, while she could try to take him to the ground his speed would hit her before that was possible.
And can we stop with the girl fighting? It’s uncouth.
no, and also, nah, it’s p. rad
Mayweather might be the greatest athlete alive, I would put my money on him.
Holy shit, Rousey’s hands are long
You made me scroll back up to look.
Totally worth it.
[buzzlamp.com]
Who’s floyd? The guy is undefeated and making 40mil a fight. He’s 1 of the greatest of all time. Dana must have been talking about Floyd Sr?
GGG throws fuckin HAMMERS, he’s a nightmare…but.. Floyd would be a 5/1 favorite and his chess would beat GGG’s checkers…although, every passing year he obviously would increase his chance of losing.
I do believe Floyd could not name 3 current MMA fighters…. Especially a female.
He is a resident of Las Vegas, and knows his way around a casino, he looks at sportsbook odds like normal ppl look at emails, he’s had to have seen some fight posters. I just think he’s that self centered and oblivious to anything that doesn’t involve him.