Floyd Mayweather Has No Idea Who Or What Ronda Rousey Is

07.16.14 4 years ago 16 Comments

Earlier this year, Dana White said that Floyd Mayweather would get “murdered” in a MMA fight against UFC competition. Then, in May, Dana specifically said that Floyd would get “badly hurt” by undefeated UFC women’s bantamweight champion, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

Now, during an interview, Floyd revealed that he has no clue who Ronda Rousey is, initially mistaking the name for a man (Maybe he heard Ronald Rosey?). Is Floyd being a total jerk by pretending to not know who Rousey is, or is this legitimate ignorance? On one hand, he could be trying to downplay the people, Dana White included, that have been saying Ronda would trounce him in a mixed martial arts bout. On the other hand, despite White saying Ronda’s now the highest paid fighter in UFC history, I’m pretty sure Floyd would throw himself in front of a bus if he got paid per fight what Rousey does.

Oh, and also, can we please stop talking about what would happen if Floyd and Rousey fought and instead wonder what would happen if Floyd and Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin fought?

