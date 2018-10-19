Getty Image

Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0) is fresh off dispatching Conor McGregor for the lightweight title at UFC 229, and apparently he’s not content with simply ruling the MMA world. The champ recently appeared in a video alongside Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather promotions, calling out Floyd Mayweather (50-0) for a showdown between the unbeaten fighters.

Mayweather told TMZ they’re “definitely” fighting and there’s no doubt it would be in the boxing ring. But saying it’s happening and actually getting a card together and making the money work is something else entirely.

UFC president Dana White, for his part, has since responded to the rampant speculation, per ESPN, where he took much of the same tone he did early on about the possibilities of a Mayweather-McGregor fight.

“Don’t pay attention to it,” White told ESPN. White says nothing has gone in motion, despite the retired-but-sometimes-unretired boxer saying it’s a done deal.