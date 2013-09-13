Floyd Mayweather Should Have Knocked This Guy Out For Putting Honey In His Coffee

Or, “here comes a honey boo boo.”
Floyd Mayweather Jr. has made a lot of mistakes — adding Justin Bieber and 50 Cent to his entourage, inadvertently endorsing porn, beating his girlfriend, etc. — but he has never been more correct than when giving grief to the assistant who put honey in his coffee. Because who f*cking does that?
Watch in horror as a guy thinks honey in coffee is an operable idea, then in joy as Money Mayweather goes full Avon Barksdale and tells him what’s up. Spoiler alert: the same guy tried to put diesel fuel in a Ferrari. Double spoiler alert: that’s still not as bad as putting honey in coffee.
Personally I don’t think you should put honey in anything, but Jesus, this assistant needs to be confined to an underground bunker or something. That’s the kind of mistake only a man who has never drank coffee before can make, and frankly I don’t think you should be friends with people who don’t drink coffee. There’s just something … wrong with them.
He’s lucky this didn’t end with rapid-fire punching, like it should’ve. Maybe Mayweather can use that $42 million he’s getting for fighting Saul Alvarez and pay a barista to follow him around.
You’re crazy. Honey in tea is great.
Seconded.
With cold AND flu season approaching, it’s better than Nyquil.
floyd mayweather is worse than cold and flu season
Honey is a better and healthier alternative to sugar. Don’t knock it till you actually try it in your coffee, I use it every morning. Honey is shown to boost your metabolism and help with allergies when you use locally sourced honey.
I am going to knock the shit out of it without trying it.
#FreeTheBees
Sorry, but Jessica Alba ruined honey for me.
Ohhhhhhhhhhhh…..SNAP!
Floyd is funny, if only he didn’t think beating women was ok or ducking competition.
I don’t want to get into the whole “weird that a professional face-puncher, in the throes of emotion that decided to beat his wife did not, in fact smash her face in” thing, but you are crazy if you think Floyd ever ducked anyone. Pac-Man never wanted that fight.
He ducked Tyson. They are all ducking Tyson!
I would duck a dude that eats human flesh, too
he didn’t fight shane mosley or zab judah until they were old enough to collect social security.
Zab and Floyd were both 29 when they fought. Granted, Zab was 34-4, and I’m not super-familiar with his career (Where are you, John John?!), but that seems a bit of a stretch.
Yeah, Mosley was 39 at the time of the Floyd fight, can’t argue that. Mosley was also 40 when he fought Pacquiao, though.
it was fun being friends with you brandon
/continues to not drink coffee
BUT COFFEE IS THE BEST, JESSICA, IT GIVES LIFE
neop
Serious/ridiculous question:
Does honey violate vegan? Because it does come from an animal.
Also fuck coffee. Tea is better.