Floyd Mayweather Should Have Knocked This Guy Out For Putting Honey In His Coffee

Or, “here comes a honey boo boo.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has made a lot of mistakes — adding Justin Bieber and 50 Cent to his entourage, inadvertently endorsing porn, beating his girlfriend, etc. — but he has never been more correct than when giving grief to the assistant who put honey in his coffee. Because who f*cking does that?

Watch in horror as a guy thinks honey in coffee is an operable idea, then in joy as Money Mayweather goes full Avon Barksdale and tells him what’s up. Spoiler alert: the same guy tried to put diesel fuel in a Ferrari. Double spoiler alert: that’s still not as bad as putting honey in coffee.

Personally I don’t think you should put honey in anything, but Jesus, this assistant needs to be confined to an underground bunker or something. That’s the kind of mistake only a man who has never drank coffee before can make, and frankly I don’t think you should be friends with people who don’t drink coffee. There’s just something … wrong with them.

He’s lucky this didn’t end with rapid-fire punching, like it should’ve. Maybe Mayweather can use that $42 million he’s getting for fighting Saul Alvarez and pay a barista to follow him around.