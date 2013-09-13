Floyd Mayweather Should Have Knocked This Guy Out For Putting Honey In His Coffee

#Coffee #Boxing #Floyd Mayweather
Pro Wrestling Editor
09.13.13 19 Comments

Or, “here comes a honey boo boo.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has made a lot of mistakes — adding Justin Bieber and 50 Cent to his entourage, inadvertently endorsing porn, beating his girlfriend, etc. — but he has never been more correct than when giving grief to the assistant who put honey in his coffee. Because who f*cking does that?

Watch in horror as a guy thinks honey in coffee is an operable idea, then in joy as Money Mayweather goes full Avon Barksdale and tells him what’s up. Spoiler alert: the same guy tried to put diesel fuel in a Ferrari. Double spoiler alert: that’s still not as bad as putting honey in coffee.

Personally I don’t think you should put honey in anything, but Jesus, this assistant needs to be confined to an underground bunker or something. That’s the kind of mistake only a man who has never drank coffee before can make, and frankly I don’t think you should be friends with people who don’t drink coffee. There’s just something … wrong with them.

He’s lucky this didn’t end with rapid-fire punching, like it should’ve. Maybe Mayweather can use that $42 million he’s getting for fighting Saul Alvarez and pay a barista to follow him around.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Coffee#Boxing#Floyd Mayweather
TAGSboxingCOFFEEFloyd MayweatherFLOYD MAYWEATHER JRmistakes were made

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP