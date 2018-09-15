Getty Image

Back in 2015, boxing fans were given a superfight that was years in the making. Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao squared off in Las Vegas, with Mayweather winning via unanimous decision to push his career record to 48-0. Since then, Mayweather has fought twice and retired, while Pacquiao has fought four times, most recently a win over Lucas Matthysse via TKO in July.

But Mayweather apparently thinks that it’s worth returning to the ring for a rematch against his former foe. Despite calling it a career with a 50-0 record, Mayweather posted a video onto his Instagram account which shows an interaction between himself and Pacquiao. It includes a caption saying that a rematch between the two fighters is coming “this year,” with Mayweather saying that this will lead to “another 9 figure pay day.”