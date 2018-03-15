Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As if Conor McGregor crossing over into the ring to box Floyd Mayweather in 2017 wasn’t crazy enough, it’s starting to sound like there’s a very real chance Floyd will make his MMA debut in the UFC later this year. Initial teases from Mayweather on the subject were met with a lot of skepticism, but now we’ve got UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley setting up a training camp for the boxing legend and Mayweather confirming it all.

“I’m gonna start soon,” Mayweather told TMZ Sports. “We talked a couple of times so we’re gonna start working out real soon.

“It’s probably going to be a little difficult, but it is what it is. Probably going to take a litle bit longer [than 3 months]. Even if it takes six to eight months, whatever it takes, we want to make sure everything is done correctly and everything is done the right way.”