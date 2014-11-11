Former Fighter Genki Sudo Has Invaded Britain With ‘Informal Empire’

I’ve talked about how great former mixed martial artist, kickboxer, amateur wrestler and submission grappler Genki Sudo is before. Since his retirement in 2006, Sudo has lead the robo-pop band World Order as song writer and choreographer.

Now Sudo and his group of break dancing salarymen have invaded Great Britain with their newest video for “Informal Empire.” You can tell they are in London because there is a double-decker bus! Like all of World Order’s videos, there’s a lot of slow-motion running (including an Abbey Road homage) and intricate choreography that completely obliterates my brain each time I watch it. Also, like all World Order videos, it is incredible despite me not being able to understand most of the lyrics.

ALL HAIL WORLD ORDER