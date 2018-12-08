A Former NBA Player And Fast Food Mogul May Buy ‘Sports Illustrated’

12.08.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

 

Sports Illustrated is likely headed to a new owner, and that owner may actually have some significant sports experience in their past.

The magazine that’s covered the sports world since 1954 is rumored to be on the market, as parent company Meredith is looking to trim its control of various magazine properties. And the man reportedly in the running to buy the magazine is a former NBA player.

According to Reuters, Ulysses Lee “Junior” Bridgeman is the favorite to acquire Sports Illustrated. Though the deal has a way to go before it’s official, the Milwaukee Buck-turned fast food mogul is reportedly the man who will take over after the magazine changed hands between Time

