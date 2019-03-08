Getty Image

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was among those charged in a sting on a series of Florida spas allegedly involved in a human trafficking ring. Kraft faced two charges of soliciting prostitution in the sting, and while the Patriots owner pled not guilty to the charges, authorities claim they possess graphic evidence Kraft went to the spa, including on the day New England took down the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Information about the spa at the center of all this — Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. — and the general chain of spas involved in this sting, are sparse. But a new report from the Miami Herald does provide some background into the founder of the spa and her connections to the Trump family and other prominent Republicans in the state, even after she sold Orchids of Asia.

Li Yang, a described “self-made entrepreneur from China who started a chain of Asian day spas in South Florida,” attended Donald Trump’s Super Bowl Watch Party in West Palm Beach, snapping a selfie with the President of the United States.

President Donald Trump cheered Robert Kraft’s team to Super Bowl victory with founder of spa where he was bustedhttps://t.co/jnpu9C5nc7 pic.twitter.com/fh24lauX0P — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) March 8, 2019

It wasn’t the only time Yang had met Trump, as the Miami Herald found an autographed picture of her with the president in March of 2018.