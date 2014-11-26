Four Butt Fumble GIFs We’re Thankful For This Thanksgiving

This one.
Because this is still relevant how?
1) The play happened on Thanksgiving.
2) Sanchez plays tomorrow on Thanksgiving.
3) The Butt Fumble is never not relevant.
You must work for EPSN. Rich Cimini is that you???
#3 especially
All of them, but mostly #3.
We saw arguably the best catch this past weekend. Why not revisit arguably the worst fumble?
How does one even do this? Lineman are not small targets that you have to look out for. Its hard to explain the dumbassery of this play. Lol, where was he trying to go?
Jets fans gonna Jets fan
Because he’s running forward due to the play being blown up. As he is running forward his lineman Moore is pushed by Wilfork into him. However this doesn’t matter as its too easy just say “butt fumble” rather then bring up something current and or relevant.
awww retarded butthurt Jets fan is retarded and butthurt.
Dolphin fans shouldn’t talk. Unless you’re 50, you remember just as many Super Bowls as Jets fans.
*ESPN*
I plan on fumbling around with some butts this Thanksgiving. Look out uncle Cleavon <3
Short of Sanchez running with his eyes closed, I have never been able to understand how he ran straight into his lineman’s poop chute.
And yet today, Mark Sanchez is a starting NFL QB for a winning team.
I get it; Butt Fumble is amazingly ridiculous and will be a part of our Thanksgivings for generations, but I feel compelled to stick up for Sanchise here…
Hopefully Sanchez gets a standing ovation for this tomorrow. I think that would be a nice touch by the fans. He deserves it. I mean, we’ll never see anything like that again.
How does Vince Wilfork get no credit for literally throwing brandon moore into mark sanchez!?!
