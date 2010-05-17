Fox Clearly Gets The NFL Demographic

In news about shows that my girlfriend tries to get me to watch, the Fox Network has made it clear that Glee will be its prime show next season, which is great news for girls and their effeminate guy friends. However, in a somewhat bizarre broadcasting decision, Fox executives have given Glee the highly-coveted 60-minute spot after the Super Bowl, which normally goes to American Idol. Thankfully, 99.7 percent of men watching the Super Bowl will be too drunk to realize that their sons are singing along to a Josh Groban medley.
Glee is a polarizing show, in that it’s for girls and men… who appreciate theater and dance. I can’t imagine that Fox really expects the typical NFL fan to get all Gleeked up, as much as they’re just positioning themselves to completely dominate that Sunday’s programming. However, it just doesn’t feel right. Sort of like that time that we had to share bunks at Bible camp.
Show me some jazz hands, E! Online:
Fox announced their 2010-2011 schedule bright and early Monday morning, and, as expected, they’re going for the gold with Glee. Those musical badasses not only secured a solid time slot, they also booked the 60 minutes all shows dream of—the hour following the Super Bowl.
As if this news wasn’t making the vein in my forehead pulsate enough, the writer goes on to use: “Holler!” Look, I understand what the Fox brass is trying to do and maybe I’m just mad that they never gave Arrested Development this kind of push, or maybe I’m just irritated that ever since the Janet Jackson nip slip the Super Bowl’s been so watered down that it might as well have a vortex tip.
I’m a traditional guy, and I want to watch standard dude television programs following the Super Bowl. I want to see shows with names like “Alligator Wrestling on Crystal Meth” or “Stripper Pillow Fights” or “Motorcycle Dragon Warrior.” It’s decisions like this that will eventually replace Bud Light with Bartles & James in Super Bowl advertising dominance. Then again, the music on Glee is still 10 times more relevant than the halftime performers.
Why do I care what’s on after the Super Bowl? I’m either driving home from the Super Bowl party I was at or rioting in the streets of Boston after the Pats win again.
WHOOOO! YEEEEAAAAAHHHH! GO PATS!!! TOM BRADY IS THE PERFECT MAN!!! HE’S EVERYTHING I WANT IN A MAN!!! NOT IN A GAY WAY, THOUGH. OKAY, MAYBE A LITTLE.
Do they still make Bartles & James??
You know, I had to look it up. And they sure do.
Appletini please
As a straight man who appreciates theater and dance, I would like to clarify that Glee sucks.
You know, I used to be in the Marines…
I’m pretty sure “Motorcycle Dragon Warrior” already airs on Spike.
Jane Lynch played linebacker anyway so this makes some sense.
So it’s seven hours worth of grab-ass instead of six hours worth of grab-ass followed by an hour’s worth of alley-cat theater?
If Fox really wants to blow
lots and lots of menminds, they’ll have those Glee weirdos do the halftime show and then make the episode following the game all about the behind-the-scenes shit they did to produce the show.
Oh shut up, it’ll still be only slightly more gay than everything they’ve done since the nip-slip.
They can’t have the Glee singers perform live, Donk.
They suck, and they need to be autotuned.
“Those musical badasses”
yeah, those kids from Glee are the baddest musical baddasses to ever badass.
WELKAHHHH!!!
We all know that “GLEE” stands for “Gays Love Every Episode.” [or Girls]