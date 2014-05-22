Fox & Friends Have Ruined The Mystique Of The Smooth Foul Ball Switcheroo Kid

One of the weekend’s biggest videos featured a smooth-ass kid catching a foul ball at a Rangers/Blue Jays game and executing a sly switch to impress a girl. We called him the “King of Subterfuge.” He’s been on SportsCenter, ESPN, everywhere.
His most recent appearance — and the first one I’ve seen where he’s not just a GIF — was on Fox & Friends, where they either didn’t get what was cool about the video or totally threw his mystique under the bus. The money is that he caught a ball and gave the girl behind him a DIFFERENT one, right? Would the clip have gone viral if it was just a boy giving a stranger a foul ball? Here’s Elisabeth Hasselbeck and her emotional Clayface asking DO YOU LIKE BEING NICE ABOUT BASEBALL and this poor kid not having anything to offer beyond “yep.”
Leave the memories alone, Fox & Friends.
I’m just impressed there wasn’t a graphic that said:
Not surprised to see Kilmeade and Hasselbeck missed the point. They seem like the kind of people who’d be baffled by a shell game.
I bet if you pulled a quarter from behind Kilmeade’s ear, he’d try to crack his own skull open for more.
oh man…I’m at work dying from that Kilmeade visual. I wish Uproxx had a rep system
That’s outstanding. And completely accurate.
I wish UPROXX had a better commenting system. As long as I can still post pics and vids, dammit!
I feel like this is the third “FOX & Friends have ruined…” headline this week about something or other.
Might be because it’s super rare for them to make things better.
It should be a daily feature because those people are the fucking worst.
just… why?!