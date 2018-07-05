After The Disney Sale, Can Fox Be The New ESPN?

One way or the other, Fox is getting out of making scripted TV and movies. Whether Disney really does buy its movie studios and TV production companies, or Comcast swoops in for another bite at that particular apple, Fox will be waving goodbye to almost everything that’s defined it as a broadcast network. And it appears the company wants to spend its massive $70 billion war chest on the only TV left people watch live: sports. But can Fox turn itself into ESPN?

It’s already working towards that. It’s cut an expensive deal to star airing Smackdown Live and has picked up the rights to Thursday Night Football. CNN predicts that’s just the start:

…analysts say the decisions to double down on live TV and ink major sports and entertainment contracts makes sense. Fox is making moves that capitalize on an audience it is already good at attracting, said Brandon Ross, an analyst at BTIG Research. “The strongest asset that’s in their portfolio going forward is Fox News,” he said, adding that the “core Fox viewer” likely lives in a red state and / or likes live sports. “I think the reason they did the WWE deal is because it fits with both of those things.”

But it may make less sense than it first appears. ESPN is an instructive example about how sports programming isn’t infallible; it largely built its empire on the back of retransmission fees, which you pay for a channel on your cable dial whether you watch it or not. Once people started dumping cable packages, the layoffs and cost-cutting measures arrived right behind them.

