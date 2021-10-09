ESPN sent College GameDay to the Texas State Fair on Saturday morning. As is oftentimes the case, college football fans have their eyes on the game that kicked off at 11 a.m. local time, with the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners going toe-to-toe in one of the sport’s premier rivalries. This year’s game is especially interesting, as the No. 4 Sooners haven’t looked particularly convincing this season despite being undefeated while the 21st-ranked Longhorns have looked better since an early season beatdown at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks.

These two teams, along with the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys, look primed to compete for a Big 12 championship this season and OH MY GOODNESS THERE’S A FOX ON THE FIELD AT THE GAME.

FOX ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/1euAPrUqhw — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) October 9, 2021

This happened during the first quarter of the game, and things appear to be all good with the fox. Of course, there are questions to be asked with how, exactly, a fox managed to get onto the field, but it stands to reasons that it was chilling out elsewhere at the fair and just managed to break contain, something the Sooners hope does not also happen to its defense as it tries to slow down standout Longhorn running back Bijan Robinson.