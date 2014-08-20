Fox Sports’ Katie Nolan Makes Her Bid For Worst First Pitch

Katie Nolan of Fox Sports 1 was asked to deliver the first pitch at a recent Trenton Thunders game. She prepared for the moment by getting advice from some of the players. She also got advice from this dog. That was probably not a good idea. Dogs can’t throw baseballs Katie!
Katie looked calm and collected as she took the mound.
And her wind-up was pretty damn good (unrelated: why is the player in the background watching the jumbotron?).
But her ball did not find the mark, it was juuuuuust a bit outside.
Not as bad as Miss Texas and certainly better than 50 Cent, but I expect better more of a sports correspondent. I expect more from a former co-worker. By the way, keep Katie Nolan on your radar. She’ll be joining us this year in a celeb/blogger fantasy football league. Stay tuned for details from Burnsy!
Ain’t no rules says dogs can’t throw baseballs!
“They lack the strength in their opposable thumbs Focker”
The ball did not go sideways and end up in the dugout. The ball did not land in the pitcher’s mound.
So she came up a bit short and not above the plate… this could not be further from “worst first pitch”…
This wasn’t a bad pitch at all. Give her credit for throwing from the mound. 50 Cent, Chris Rock and Baba Booey were much worse. And they are all men who you would assume have thrown baseballs before.
That wasn’t that bad. It wasn’t a great pitch, but that wouldn’t even crack the top 100 of worst pitches.
That Golden is all like “LOL I dont know”.
That dog is all like “Oh man, I’m so high, that fire hydrant is talking like a human.”
She should have assumed the ‘ballerina pose’.
She is more accurate than the Rays’ late relief bullpen.
Lets see, she’s very pretty, wore short shorts and hung out with a dog that is clearly high as a kite and the ball almost went the distance. I’m not hating on that.
Better headline: Meet your new crush, Fox Sports Katie Nolan. She’ll be joining us soon.
Just as many clicks without all the hyperbole.
I assumed (wrongly) most of you were aware of her.
I was aware of her. She’s pretty much the only reason to watch Fox Sports 1.
Katie can do no wrong in my eyes