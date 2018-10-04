Fox’s ‘Now It’s A Game’ Ads Celebrate Thursday Night Football Matchups That Are Actually Watchable

10.04.18 2 hours ago

There’s something different about Thursday Night Football this year, and it’s not just that America won’t be stuck watching the Buffalo Bills in prime time. Fox is the new home of Thursday Night Football, unless of course you have Amazon Prime and want to stream football on a device. But the network home of Thursday’s NFL action changing means hearing different voices and a whole new presentation for the one of the league’s most visible time slots.

To celebrate that, Fox debuted a new series of commercials for its weekly matchups. Thursday was typically seen by many fans as a football wasteland of sorts, as the NFL ensured every team would get a prime time game and promptly put the likes of the Browns, Bills and Jets into Thursday night slots to get them out of the way.

This year’s slate seems a bit more, well, competitive, as evidenced by Fox’s “Now It’s A Game” campaign that features ordinary fans actually talking about how much fun the matchups sound.

“Man, these Thursday Night games are good,” one guy says, somewhat surprised, summing up the narrative thrust nicely.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thursday Night Football
TAGSFoxTHURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP