Francis Ngannou Deserves A Title Shot After Knocking Out Junior Dos Santos

06.30.19 17 mins ago

Getty Image

Regardless of what happens at UFC 241 in August, Francis Ngannou (14-3) is going to be waiting on the other side, likely for a heavyweight title shot.

That opportunity to fight for the title should come after Ngannou needed just one minute and 11 seconds to end former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos’s (21-7) night with a heavy-handed knockout at UFC on ESPN 3 Saturday night in Minneapolis.

Ngannou opened the bout with two blistering leg kicks before dos Santos dropped him with a snapping leg kick of his own. Ngannou popped back up and overwhelmed dos Santos with a flurry of punches, dropping the former champ and forcing a referee stoppage.

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSfrancis ngannouJUNIOR DOS SANTOSUFC
