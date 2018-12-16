Frank Mir Tapped Out To Punches At Bellator’s ‘Salute To The Troops’

12.16.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Javy “Eye Candy” Ayala snatched the biggest win of his MMA career at Bellator’s “Salute to the Troops” event when the 265-pound heavyweight earned a rare submission via strikes against former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir.

Ayala (11-7) held off Mir (18-13) in a furious first round that saw the heavyweight contender use his ground game early and often, looking for an opening to submit Ayala during the transition to the floor.

In the second, Ayala cut Mir wide open and knocked out his mouthpiece before taking control of his opponent in the clinch and finishing the fight against the cage.

