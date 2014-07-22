Funny Or Die’s ‘RE2PECT’ Parody For Alex Rodriguez Is A Grand Slam

#New York Yankees #Funny or Die #MLB
Senior Writer
07.22.14

Earlier this month, Jordan Brand’s tribute commercial for New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter really brought out the big time chills to get us all set for the Captain’s final All-Star Game. “RE2PECT” featured everyone including his opponents, Yankees fans, beer vendors, baseball fans who have cursed his name since 1996, Rudy Giuliani, Tiger Woods, Jay Z, Action Bronson, the NYPD and FDNY, and the boss man himself, Michael Jordan, tipping their caps in respect for one of the greatest to ever wear the pinstripes. It was first class goosebump material and a favorite of baseball fans everywhere, regardless of the teams they cheer for.

But what about that other high profile Yankee that we’ve all been trying so hard to not think about as he sits this season out over a love affair with performance-enhancing drugs? Funny or Die decided to see what a tribute video to suspended Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez might look like in “F13K A-Rod.” The only thing that could have made this better is if it included actual MLB pitchers flipping the bird. I don’t think Bud Selig would have cared.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Yankees#Funny or Die#MLB
TAGSalex rodriguezDEREK JETERFUNNY OR DIEMIDDLE FINGERSMLBNEW YORK YANKEESparodiestributes

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP