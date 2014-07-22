Funny Or Die’s ‘RE2PECT’ Parody For Alex Rodriguez Is A Grand Slam

Earlier this month, Jordan Brand’s tribute commercial for New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter really brought out the big time chills to get us all set for the Captain’s final All-Star Game. “RE2PECT” featured everyone including his opponents, Yankees fans, beer vendors, baseball fans who have cursed his name since 1996, Rudy Giuliani, Tiger Woods, Jay Z, Action Bronson, the NYPD and FDNY, and the boss man himself, Michael Jordan, tipping their caps in respect for one of the greatest to ever wear the pinstripes. It was first class goosebump material and a favorite of baseball fans everywhere, regardless of the teams they cheer for.

But what about that other high profile Yankee that we’ve all been trying so hard to not think about as he sits this season out over a love affair with performance-enhancing drugs? Funny or Die decided to see what a tribute video to suspended Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez might look like in “F13K A-Rod.” The only thing that could have made this better is if it included actual MLB pitchers flipping the bird. I don’t think Bud Selig would have cared.