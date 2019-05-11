‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Bella Ramsey Used Her Soccer Skills For Good





HBO

Bella Ramsey is a woman of many talents. The actress literally slayed as Lady Mormont on Game of Thrones, though we won’t describe that until we very clearly state there is a Season 8, Episode 3 spoiler in the next paragraph. She was known as a strong voice of reason in the North, and gained fans for her ferocious approach to, well, everything.

The Lady of Bear Island had a significant role in the show’s final season, killing a zombie giant as her final act as a living Lady. It was a pretty heroic moment for who had become a fan favorite over the last few seasons, and seeing Ramsey’s character rise with blue eyes and intent on destroying humanity was too much for some.

Thankfully, that was put to rest before she could actually do some damage as a White Walker, but if you miss Ramsey’s character on screen doing cool things you might want to check her out on social media, where she’s using her soccer skills for good. Ramsey posted a video as part of the #KickUpChallenge hashtag, which is basically the soccer version of the ALS Hot Pepper Challenge in basketball or, perhaps more notably, the Ice Bucket Challenge.

This is my #KickUpChallenge to raise money for @YoungMindsUK and help young people struggling with their mental health know they’re not alone. Mental health is so important and something that I’ve had to and continue to work on. Keep on speaking, do not be silent 🙏🏻💛 pic.twitter.com/13ZkEqNmNX — Bella Ramsey (@BellaRamsey) May 9, 2019

It seemed like Ramsey may have also shared some of her other talents online as well, as a video appearing to be Ramsey breakdancing also surfaced. She later denied it was her, but this one is the genuine article. And all for a very good cause to boot.