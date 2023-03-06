Geno Smith Has Agreed To A 3-Year, $105 Million Deal With The Seahawks

Geno Smith was one of the best stories in football in 2022, as the journeyman quarterback who had served as Russell Wilson’s backup in Seattle since 2019 earned a Pro Bowl nod after throwing for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions to lead the Seahawks to a stunning Wild Card berth in the playoffs.

Smith was nothing short of sensational as he got his first chance to be the real starter for a team since 2014, his second year in the league with the Jets, and earned the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award. Entering this offseason, Smith was set to become a free agent and the Seahawks (and Smith) had a decision to make. With an active quarterback carousel expected, neither Smith nor the Seahawks wanted to risk being the odd man or team out in the various QB sweepstakes set to take place, and the two sides were able to reach a three-year agreement on Monday worth $105 million and $52 million guaranteed.

Seahawks and Pro-Bowl QB Geno Smith reached agreement on a three-year, $105 million contract, including $52 million in the first year, as @Schultz_Report reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2023

It's a 3-year deal worth $105M for Geno Smith, source said. The deal is now done and agreed. https://t.co/EF0GLH768V — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2023

This effectively ensures Geno gets more than his franchise tag number guaranteed to him, while allowing the Seahawks to keep some stability in the short-term, while still likely pursuing a young quarterback in the relatively near future. Smith deserved the opportunity to back up his 2022 performance, and if he can continue playing at that level, he can very likely see out the entirety of this contract. If he doesn’t, he at least is rewarded financially for the performance should he go through some struggles and the Seahawks choose to move on after another season with Smith at the helm.