‘Gentlemen! You Can’t Fight In Here! This Is The War Room!’

- I’m in a rather badass fantasy football league sponsored by P&G. My almost-corporate team name is “Dayquil: Fighter Of The NyQuil.” Here’s an analysis of the draft that we had yesterday.
- My fantasy team is here.
- Michelle Beadle plays softball with the Jonas Brothers. Oh, Michelle. You could gun down a kennel full of puppies in cold blood and you’d still be adorable.
- Some of the latest and more interesting episodes of drinking and driving.
- Another top ten: press soundbites from athletes. “It’s not about the money” notably absent.
- Does birth control make women smarter? Most of us are too busy plowing women to know for sure.
- Football is almost here. Forget about the teams, we’d better see some good beer commercials this season.
- The best sports pranks of all time. Why yes, it is a list of ten, ordered from least to most humorous. Lucky guess.
- Las Vegas is America’s most stressed-out city. Can’t imagine why (*blows on dice* *prays*)…
I find it hard to believe that DayQuil has mastered karate and friendship.
Outstanding team name. But if you want to have a chance this year, you should really move some of those players off your bench.
I’m going to have dreams about that draft room. Disturbingly erotic dreams.