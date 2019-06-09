George R.R. Martin Is Making A Video Game With The Creator Of ‘Dark Souls’

06.09.19 3 hours ago

Looks like there’s another reason for Game of Thrones fans to be anxious about George R.R. Martin finally finishing Winds of Winter: At this weekend’s E3 expo, the ever procrastinating author revealed he was adding a video game to his already full plate of projects. Entitled Elden Ring, it’s (of course) a fantasy game that he’s working on with Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The news came during Microsoft’s presentation at the Electronic Entertainment Expo on Sunday, which featured a trailer decked out with breathless narration.

“I doubt you could even imagine it,” says an off-screen voice. “That which commanded the stars, giving life its fullest brilliance, the Elden Ring… oh Elden Ring… shattered by someone or something. Don’t tell me you don’t see it. Look up at the sky. It burns.”

There’s also a title card:

