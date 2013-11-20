Georges St-Pierre Addressed Those Illness And Pregnancy Rumors With Fun Vacation Slides

If you’ve been following the drama fallout from UFC 167, you know that Welterweight Champion Georges St-Pierre won a split-decision against challenger Johny Hendricks that confused and enraged pretty much everyone who watched it, then announced he was taking time away from the octagon to handle mental and physical issues. TMZ jumped on the story and announced that “mental and physical issues” meant a dying father and an unplanned pregnancy. The MMA world has been standing around going HARUMPH HARUMPH the entire time.
Funny story: according to GSP himself, there were no mental issues, no physical issues, no dying father, no unwanted pregnancies … just a SUPER FUN BEACH VACATION.
Does this make GPS’s “say f*ck the lemons and bail” plan better or worse? Is winning a fight you didn’t deserve to win a good time to take a tropical vacation or the BEST time to? Let us know in our comments section below.
Also, feel free to share your fun beach photos, because why the hell not?
I read an interview he did with Rogan saying he now loses track of time (!) and suffers from insomnia and depression. I hope the guy retires before he becomes a retired NFL football player.
We all know the real reason GSP loses track of time: [www.youtube.com]
Getting punched in the head for a living is bad for you? Who knew.
Needs a picture of the UFC belt in his fridge next to a bunch of NOS Active bottles (Buy them, witch yer mon-ay)
WE ARE ALL HORRIBLE PEOPLE FOR WATCHING THE UFC! BRANDON IS A PSEUDO JOURNALIST!
Everyone who thinks this decision was a rob job needs to get a reality check. GSP won 3 and 5 on most people’s score cards, and Hendricks definitely won 2 and 4. The first round is the only one up for debate, and regardless of who you think won the fight, you have to admit that it was a close round. It doesn’t matter if Hendricks won his rounds more decisively than GSP won his. How GSPs face look is irrelevant.
And the most important fact is this: no challenger has ever won a decision against a champion WITHOUT winning Round 5. If you can’t finish the fight strong, you don’t deserve to win the belt.
If JH wanted to ensure he won this fight he simply can’t let it go to the judges. You gotta take the belt, not hope they give it to you.