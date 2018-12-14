Georges St-Pierre Says ‘There’s More To Lose Than Gain’ In An Anderson Silva Fight

12.14.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Despite recent chatter hyping the possibility that Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre could eventually square off inside the Octagon, the former king of the welterweight division doesn’t sound like he’s ready to compete in the dream UFC fight anytime soon.

St-Pierre recently appeared on the The Luke Thomas Show on Sirius XM, where he discussed past conversations about a potential bout with Silva and why he’s steering clear of those talks at this point in his career.

St-Pierre repeated yet again that he had requested a catchweight fight against Silva in the past, but logistical issues — namely UFC’s apparent refusal to use anti-doping testing — prevented the showdown. GSP also noted the only time he’s been formally offered a fight with Silva was following his retirement in 2013 after a decision victory over Johny Hendricks. Since retiring, GSP has only returned to fight once, earning a submission victory against Michael Bisping to claim the middleweight title in 2017. In that fight, he proved that he remains at the top of his game despite a lengthy layoff from the UFC. It’s also exactly why St-Pierre is hesitant to fight Silva.

Around The Web

TOPICS#UFC
TAGSANDERSON SILVAGEORGES ST-PIERREUFC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Zayn, Bruce Springsteen, And Vic Mensa

12.14.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.11.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.10.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.10.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Gucci Mane, XXXTentacion, And Van Morrison

12.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP