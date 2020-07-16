After dispatching Jorge Masvidal in a dominant performance at UFC 251, Kamaru Usman is turning his attention toward UFC legend Georges St-Pierre. Usman has battled through the best of the welterweight division in recent years, unbeaten in all 12 UFC fights while dominating the likes of Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington. Now, Usman says he’s ready to test himself.

“I would have to say Georges St-Pierre,” Usman said when asked what’s next by TMZ Sports. “Right now, we’re tied for the record for the most consecutive wins in the welterweight division. Georges is a tough guy, Georges is a legend, Georges is a guy that’s been around for a while, put his time in and is considered one of the best. That’s where I aim to be.

“Georges was one of the first hybrid of the sport — he can do everything well. I think I’m the newer and improved version. I’m a little bit stronger and a little bit better everywhere.”

St-Pierre returned to the UFC after a four-year layoff, when he choked out Michael Bisping in the main event of UFC 217 to claim the middleweight title. Since then, he’s retired from the sports and teased a return only to fight unbeaten star Khabib Nurmagomedov. Usman provides a similar challenge to the likes of Nurmagomedov as an accomplished wrestler who can stand and throw hands with the best of them (see his masterclass against Covington). At 39 years old, though, you’ve got to wonder how much, if any St-Pierre has left in the tank.

If St-Pierre isn’t keen for another long walk to the Octagon, Gilbert Burns is still waiting in the wings after his positive COVID-19 test pulled him from his championship bout with Usman.