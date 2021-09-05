Two of college football’s nastiest defenses are taking center stage on Saturday night, as the crown jewel of the sport’s Week 1 slate is a top-5 showdown between the No. 3 Clemson Tigers and the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte. It’s been the exact kind of game one might expect, as both offenses have struggled to consistently move the ball because the 11 dudes on defense are constantly flying around, making plays, and making life impossible on the opposing quarterbacks.

To that end, it’s probably not a surprise that the game’s opening score came because of a monstrous defensive play. Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei tried to take advantage of a special teams miscue that put the Tigers right at midfield, but after converting one first down, the offense found itself facing a third-and-4. Uiagalelei dropped back and thought he had standout receiver Justyn Ross, but he did not see that Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith was lurking.

Smith picked Uiagalelei off and took off the other way, bursting down the sideline and evading an attempted tackle by the Tigers’ signal caller for six.

Christopher Smith jumps DJ Uiagalelei’s pass & takes it to the house. The scoring opens on a pick six. Georgia has the lead as halftime approaches. We still don’t have any offensive points. GEORGIA 7

The throw wasn’t particularly bad, but this is an excellent play by Smith and one heck of an effort to house this one. We have a gut feeling this won’t be the only gigantic defensive play of the evening, and Clemson might even have one or two up their collective sleeves.