Georgia WR Chris Conley’s Long-Awaited ‘Star Wars’ Fan Film Is Finally Here

#College Football #Star Wars
Senior Writer
07.07.14 3 Comments

If he doesn’t end up in the NFL, Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Chris Conley might just have a future for himself in Disney’s expanded Star Wars universe. Last December, Conley took to Twitter to recruit fellow Star Wars enthusiasts to help him put together what was supposed to be just an epic campus lightsaber duel, but he ended up receiving so much positive feedback and interest from people across campus, that he decided to turn it into the short fan film Retribution.

In April, he released the trailer and it basically revealed what anyone would have expected – a fan-made tribute with cheesy effects and acting. Still, the presumably-busy student-athlete had a vision and he saw it through to the very end, because he finally released Retribution on YouTube over the weekend, and it’s very impressive.

If you give Conley credit for anything, it should be that the guy certainly knows how to throw a dig at Florida Gators fans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football#Star Wars
TAGSCHRIS CONLEYCOLLEGE FOOTBALLfan filmsGEORGIA BULLDOGSNCAA FOOTBALLretributionStar Wars

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP