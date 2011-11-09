When you look at the state of colleges and universities in America, the conversation almost always turns to sports. On any given week, the headlines will be about whether or not student athletes deserve to be paid or if the government should be involved with eliminating the BCS in favor of a playoff system. Hell, this week is simply being dominated by the news of Joe Paterno’s resignation after 45 years as head coach at Penn State because his former defensive coordinator allegedly sexually abused young boys. Obviously, I’m not saying that isn’t huge news, but it just goes to show that we constantly neglect the true importance of college – an education.
Thankfully, Germany knows that education is the key to success. After all, why is all of Europe turning to Germany for economic help now? Is it because Germany is full of billionaires? Sure, that helps. But it’s also full of nerds, who spend more time studying than worrying about which conference their school’s team is going to join. And to help spread educational awareness, 24 students from the Technical University in Dresden made a calendar to show off their brains. And yes, I mean they almost got naked.
(Via The Local, and something for ze ladies with the men’s calendar available here.)
Germany Knows What College Should Be About
When you look at the state of colleges and universities in America, the conversation almost always turns to sports. On any given week, the headlines will be about whether or not student athletes deserve to be paid or if the government should be involved with eliminating the BCS in favor of a playoff system. Hell, this week is simply being dominated by the news of Joe Paterno’s resignation after 45 years as head coach at Penn State because his former defensive coordinator allegedly sexually abused young boys. Obviously, I’m not saying that isn’t huge news, but it just goes to show that we constantly neglect the true importance of college – an education.
Surprisingly light on the feces. Big seller internationally, but probably not at home.
I’ve just submitted my application for post-graduate studies.
I’m 100% sure this was an episode of Saved By The Bell.
Picture #5 would confuse me a lot more if it wasn’t from Germany.
Oh Deutschland, you just couldn’t resist putting a toilet in there.
Ich am sehr gern that Herr Brunsy official internet winnen jawohl.
Also, I probably laughed a little too much at “Geist is Gei.”
Germany and Japan are two great countries. Kink and kinkier.
“Geil” means horny (hubba-hubba), but the German kids use it like American kids use the word cool, or rad, or what ever is current and doesn’t make me sound old.
Also, #13 studies mechanical engineering? I’m calling B.S. on that one. I never saw anyone that looked like that in any of my engineering classes.
Deutschland Uber Alles.