Before Game 5 of the World Series the San Francisco Giants paid tribute to longtime fan, Robin Williams, who passed away in August. The actor and comedian had long been a Giants supporter and famously rallied fans ahead of a World Series game in 2010. This video was shown on the jumbotron.

The organization asked Billy Crystal and Robin Williams’ children, Zak, Zelda and Cody to participate in the game’s first pitch.

