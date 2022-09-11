The New York Giants made their season debut in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon, as Brian Daboll made his first foray into the head coaching world against the Titans as 5.5-point underdogs.

The Giants trailed for the majority of the game, getting off to an ugly start offensively as the Titans took a 13-0 lead. Eventually, the Giants defense settled in and the offense found a rhythm, mainly on the ground as Saquon Barkley suddenly looked like the guy they took No. 2 out of Penn State once again. Barkley had 18 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown, leading the way for the G-Men as they clawed their way back into the game.

After tying things up at 13-13, the Titans quickly reclaimed a 20-13 lead late in the third quarter. Twice the Giants marched down inside the 10 with a chance to tie it back up, but the first opportunity dissolved on a horrifically late throw from Daniel Jones to Barkley that was picked off in the end zone.

That's as bad of an interception you'll see from Daniel Jones. Gross.

Jones rebounded though, and while he didn’t put up gaudy numbers he was efficient at 17-of-21 passing for 188 yards, two touchdowns, and that interception. Riding the legs of Barkley again, the Giants got down inside the five and using the threat of their star back, worked their tight end wide open for the touchdown to give them a chance to even up the score.

TD Giants! Daniel Jones to Chris Myarick



However, Daboll was not here to try and force overtime, and he kept the offense out and left it in the hands of Barkley to give the Giants the lead. On a shovel pass, Barkley was initially stuffed but bounced it outside and fought his way into the end zone to put the Giants up 21-20 with just over a minute to play.

.@Saquon finds his way into the end zone. Giants take the lead!



The Titans would march into field goal range, but as was a theme all day in the NFL, Randy Bullock’s game-winning attempt hooked wide left and the Giants emerged with a 1-0 record. With the Titans loss, the AFC South exits Week 1 without a single team winning after the Jaguars likewise lost in Washington and the Colts and Texans played to a tie in Houston.