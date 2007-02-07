GILBERT ARENAS IS A DICK. BUT FUNNY.

Lost in all the excitement of the fake breasts and free booze in Miami, I neglected this terrific story from the NBA: Gilbert Arenas bet Wizards teammate DeShawn Stevenson $20,000 that he could make more three-pointers (out of 100) one-handed from the college stripe than Stevenson could make two-handed from the NBA stripe.
Gil made a staggering
70 73 out of 100 while Stevenson made distracting moves on a hoop in the background. Then Stevenson opened up on fire, which led Arenas to pull just about every jackass distraction in the book. (Read D.C. Sports Bog's excellent recap for the full story.)
Oh, and as the FanHaus noted, Arenas will make over $11 million this season, while Stevenson will earn $932,000.
yeah, but it’d be so much better if stevenson had to legally change his name to mike d’antoni
73/100 for Gil. The talent of professional athletes never ceases to amaze me. But, if I was Deshawn, I’d be PISSED.
or to John Amaechi … not that there’s anything wrong with that.
DeShawn’s already gotten over it, Gil’s still his boy. Apparently he actually won yesterday’s contest against a mystery competitor.
How does Stevenson pass up the opportunity to walk up behind Agent Zero and say “if you miss this shot the game is over”?
You shouldn’t be betting $20K if you’re only making $932K. Wait. Did I just say “*only* making $932K?” La vida, she is loca.
The bet should have been that if he lost, Stevenson would have to walk around in Arenas’ black wifebeater for a week.