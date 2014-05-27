Give It Up For The Lady Who Snagged A Bouncing Bat Off The White Sox Dugout

The short version of the story is that a lady caught a flying bat with one hand on one hop off the Chicago White Sox dugout.

The longer version is that not only did she do that, but she made everyone around her look like a goof. Look at that guy cowering in her armpit. Look at the lady standing to her left, hand outstretched to catch the bat but body leaning back as far as it can to avoid impact. You never catch a bat like that, ma’am. You have to commit. You have to just blindly put your hand up and hope for the best. A METAPHOR FOR LIFE, MY COLUMN:

But no, seriously, this was a great snag. Maybe the Cubs should pick her up.

