GLOBETROTTERS FINISHED ABOVE THE RIM

The Harlem Globetrotters helped close down the old Philadelphia Spectrum last night in an interesting way–they played a game on the roof.

In one of their more bizarre locales since playing a fearsome fivesome of robots on Gilligan’s Island, the Globetrotters said farewell to the Spectrum on Thursday with a game against the Washington Generals on the roof of the soon-to-be demolished arena.

It was a rare chance for the Globetrotters to raise the roof before the roof gets razed.

“It’s another crazy idea that we do,” said Special K, real name Kevin Daley.

“You’re going down,” was more than trash talk, it was a legitimate scare.