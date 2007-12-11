GOD HELPED PATS SMITE PRIDEFUL STEELERS

As a blogger, one of my chief duties is to take relatively harmless quotes, twist them around, and blow them completely out of proportion to make someone look like an asshole. And today that asshole is Pats cornerback Ellis Hobbs. From Yahoo's Michael Silver:
[A reporter] asked Hobbs, in reference to Anthony Smith's long day after his ill-advised guarantee, if "God has a sense of humor when things come around on people for something they say." And, even more ridiculously, here's how Hobbs replied: "My God does, me being a Christian believer and everything. 'Lower yourself so that he may be exalted.' There's nothing wrong with confidence, don't get me wrong. You have to have a swagger out on the field. But there's a fine line and he definitely crossed it. He was definitely knocked down when he crossed it today."
Oh snap! Don't bring that shit into God's house! Don't cross God's fine line as defined by Ellis Hobbs, you fucking sinners!
Sigh… You know, for a Guy who bailed out the Jews and David on different occasions, I really didn't think God would be a bandwagon Fan. [FanHaus]
Jesus… I wonder what the fuck Charlie Veiss said that pissed God off so bad?
GodEllis Hobbs is listening.
Jon Kitna does not approve of God's sense of humor.
This might be the greatest image of Jesus I've ever seen.
Charlie Weiss went to a cat-lick school. That's enough to piss off God.
Nine-fingered Jesus! Run for your lives!
Everyone knows that God has never been to New England before. Ellis Hobbs is clearly a liar.
Hobbs 3:16 – it's tattooed on my stomach. Of course it's in reference to my favorite cartoon tiger, but I still think it applies.
What is it about the combination of Christianity and professional athletics that make the two so much more annoying than they deserve to be?
"Everyone knows that God has never been to New England before."
Well, Mormons believe that Jesus came to upstate New York after his resurrection, so they kinda got that going for them… and Belichick is kinda the Joseph Smith of the NFL (successful leader of a zealous people who are hated by their neighbors, has unconventional takes on fidelity and marriage, and is a busted cheater…)
God having a sense of humor would be letting this team go 16-0 then going Marshall on their asses on the flight back home from the last game.
Kinda make sense…considering Tom Brady has been involved with an Imaculate Conception AND he can walk on water…just ask any Masshole…
Hey 289… I dare you to put Muhammed's head on that body and see how many Muji's get on your ass about it… BOOM!!! lolz!
Nobody fucks with the Jesus!
God likes the Pats so much, he tried to keep Tedy Bruschi all to Himself a couple of years ago.
Upstate NY is NOT New England.
@Punch – You said it, mang.
Marquise Hill feels unrecognized…. still. ZING!
too soon?
@289, sometimes it feels like it up around here in Albany with all the fucking Pats and Red Sox shit I see people wearing or all the NE and Boston stickers on their cars. I want to tell them move less than an hour east to Mass and become a full fledged Masshole.
@289 – I'm with UU. We've got a ton of smug in the air up here.
I guess since the Cowboy's are God's team then Jesus has picked the Pat's to get back at him for leaving him on the cross to die. Don't fuck with Jesus.
yes alumni, there has been a huge increase in that smug level over the last 6 years.
@UU- maybe it's the amount of hybrids being driven?
Technically, that's the son of god. Great picture anyway.
Isn't it interesting that god is collaborating with the spawn of Satan to create a plague of Massholes which will destroy our collective will to enjoy sports?
HE does work in interesting ways.
"Upstate NY is NOT New England."
Nah, but it's in the neighborhood; thus the qualifier "kinda" in there…
Yes, God has a sense of humor, and their name is the Dolphins.
I would just like to let everyone know that Anthony Smith's guarantee went as follows:
"If we do what we do best out on the field, we'll win the game."
Then a reporter asked, "Is that a guarantee."
Then Smith said "Yes, I guess it is."
Yes, Smith guaranteed victory… if the Steelers played their game. Isn't that what every coach says during the week press conferences?
Seems silly, but I somehow get the feeling that God's got far more important issues to concern Himself with than football.
Just a hunch, of course.