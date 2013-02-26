Good News And Bad News, Preakness Fans: You Get Macklemore And Pitbull

If you thought the strange feud between Lil Wayne and the Miami Heat was over – you know, because Weezy is cool with LeBron James’ mom and all – you were dead wrong, because Miami’s homegrown rappers have been stepping up to call out Wayne for dissing the 305. It started with Unkle Luke reminding Lil Wayne that he’s the unofficial mayor of Miami, and now everyone’s favorite product pitchman and the possible result of a threeway involving Luke and Jon Secada, Pitbull, has released his own diss track directed at Weezy. Ladies and gentlemen, hip hop in 2013.

But before Lil Wayne can retaliate with his own diss track or by possibly giving him scurvy, Pitbull has to fulfill his latest obligation of headlining the 2013 Preakness InfieldFest on May 18 at the Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore. Because when you think horse racing, you think drinking Dr. Pepper under a freeway. No beef, though, because the Preakness folks just want to fist pump their Bud Light Limes and have a real good time.

“Pitbull is young and energetic,” said Maryland Jockey Club president Tom Chuckas on Monday morning outside by Pimlico Race Course’s finish line. “No controversy, just a feel-good kind of act.” (Via the Baltimore Sun)

Joining Pitbull, as you’ve already read the headline, is Seattle rapper Macklemore, who is fresh off of having the No. 1 song in America with “Thrift Shop” and being called a sellout by Slate. I believe that’s how you know you’ve really made it.

