Gravy-Wrestling Champion Beaten With Wrench For Interrupting Sex Romp

Senior Writer
04.11.12 3 Comments

Back in October, 31-year old Elisa Sampson was still celebrating her year as the 2010 World Gravy Wrestling Champion with a booze party at her apartment, when she found her best friend, Sabina English, having sex with a guy on her couch. Sampson wasn’t too thrilled about that and tried to stop it, so English responded by hitting her in the face with a giant wrench.

Why would English get so upset over her friend stopping her from having sex? I’m guessing she doesn’t get the opportunity very often.

The fight occurred last October, a year after blonde Elisa won the 2010 World Gravy Wrestling Championship, in which she wrestled other women and men in 2,000 litres of Bisto outside a pub near her home in Rossendale.

Miss Martine Snowden, prosecuting, said Elisa, English and Paul Greenwood who were all friends, were at the wrestler’s flat enjoying a drinks party.

Trouble began when Elisa Sampson went into her living room and found English and Paul Greenwood having sex.

Miss Snowden said: ‘Elisa was cross with what she saw, unhappy about their behaviour in her lounge and asked: “What are you doing?”

‘But English jumped up and Paul Greenwood got up and grabbed the victim around the throat and pushed her into the doorway.’

English’s brother who was also at the flat punched Elisa in the face a number of times. (Via the Daily Mail)

English and Co. were recently sentenced to jail time for their parts in the beating – the results of which you can see after the jump, if you’re not too squeamish – but the wrench-swinging best friend got the bulk of the punishment with 2 years in the clink. As for Sampson, I can only hope that the gravy-wrestling circuit isn’t all about the looks.

So I guess the moral of the story is do not ever cockblock someone in England or they will hit you in the face with a wrench.

 

(Banner via the Mirror.)

Around The Web

TAGSCATFIGHT!COCK BLOCKINGENGLANDGRAVY WRESTLINGOUCH MY EYEWRENCH FIGHTS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP