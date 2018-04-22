Getty Image

Dana White and the UFC aren’t concerned with the controversy that seems to follow former NFL All-Pro Greg Hardy — MMA Fighting is reporting that Hardy will make his pro-MMA debut on June 12 in Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender series. Hardy is currently 3-0 in amateur competition with three knockouts. Hardy made his amateur debut last November, staying busy with his most recent win coming in February.

Hardy will fight Brandon Sayles, a 5-1 heavyweight prospect who has a win over former Bellator and UFC fighter Chase Gormley on the Fight Pass event that’s been a breeding ground for the UFC’s up and coming fighters. Former CM Punk opponent Mickey Gall was found on the Contender Series, as was the goofy karate-man Sage Northcutt. Now White is tapping the raw talents of a man who was arrested for cocaine possession in 2016, and was suspended multiple games by the NFL for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The charges were eventually dropped, but the photos of the disturbing incident and the description of the events which allegedly saw him throw his girlfriend onto a pile of guns won’t soon be forgotten.

Here are his amateur wins. They came against lesser competition, but his bulldozing at least shows that he’s doing what’s expected of an elite athlete. His most recent KO win came in just 14 seconds at LFA 33: